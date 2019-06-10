Smoke tests of Thunder Bay sewers running this week, city says

Residents of Thunder Bay, Ont.'s north side shouldn't be surprised if things seem a bit smokier than usual over the next two weeks.

The city is conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system until Friday, June 21.

The tests involve pumping artificial smoke into the system to locate areas where ground water or stormwater is entering the sanitary sewer system, so the city can make repairs or upgrades.

"The artificial smoke used in the test is not harmful to your health, and will disappear in a few minutes," said sewer and water superintendent Dave Warwick. "We want to remind residents and property owners in the test area to please run some water into all your sink, shower, bathtub and floor drains in preparation for the test to minimize the chance of smoke entering your home or business."

The testing began Monday, and is happening in the city's north core. Notices have been sent to residents who may be affected.

Money-saving measures

"All the water that's in our sanitary sewer goes to our wastewater pollution control plant on Atlantic Avenue," Warwick said. "It costs money to treat the water, and a lot of money, so the less rainwater we can see in our sanitary sewer system, the cheaper our operations are."

The city said smoke should not enter homes if they are properly plumbed, and if sink and drain traps contain water. If smoke does enter a home or business during the test, it probably means there are deficiencies in the plumbing.

Residents are being asked to call 911 immediately if there is any doubt to the source of the smoke.