Consultant recommends closure of Conservatory, golf courses, rinks in Thunder Bay

The closure of the Conservatory, eight outdoor rinks and Chapples and Strathcona Golf Courses could save the City of Thunder Bay hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

The potential closure of those facilities are just a few of the 45 recommendations coming from Grant Thornton, as part of the city's services review, slated to go to council Thursday night.

The report notes though, that the accounting firm was tasked with only looking at the financial impacts of reducing services, not the social and economic ones, which also require consideration.

The report specifically looked at items for cost reduction, process efficiency, alternative delivery models, and items that would require further review.

The largest cost savings could be found by:

Reducing collisions involving fleet vehicles Closing underutilized recreation centres Closing or divesting of the Conservatory Installing automated water meters Dissolving the Sister Cities committee

As for efficiency, the most productivity could be found by:

Developing a digital strategy for all city departments Increase the work for human resources in the hiring process, and eliminate direct supervisors from hiring Develop a master plan for all city facilities Create clear criteria for fleet purchases Improve communication to the public about roads and roadwork

Public consultation, which is part of the overall report, notes there is little public support for the reduction of services. That includes maintaining the current number of pools, golf courses and services at parks, like the Muskeg Express.

Other items the city could close and sell include Port Arthur Stadium, the Jumbo Gardens Community Centre, and the city could terminate its lease of the Vale Community Centre.

The consultant also encouraged the city to find savings in its operations at the Pagoda, city archives, Victoriaville Centre (which was part of another study, which recommends closure and demolition), and the waterfront's baggage building.

Allowing part of Chippewa Park to "naturalize" would also reduce costs, along with eliminating some programs at the Canada Games Complex.

Other recommended changes include:

Reduce idling in the city's fleet of vehicles (a current recommendation is not followed)

Reduce the size of the city's fleet

Properly maintain vehicles and equipment

Determine the optimal cost recovery rate per city facility

Look for more ways to divert waste (increase recycling, compost programs)

Getting out of the home daycare program

The consultants also noted efficiencies could be found in changing how the city hires new staff. Currently, it can take up to 90 days to fill a job, with staff going through 30 steps to complete the hiring process. It should be streamlined, the consultants noted, with other municipalities taking half the time to complete the task.

The report also notes the city should undertake another study, specifically examining its water and wastewater divisions, to find additional efficiencies.