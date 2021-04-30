Thunder Bay police Major Crimes Unit investigating serious assault

Thunder Bay police say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a serious assault early Friday morning.

Police said just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Redwood Avenue and Limbrick Street, following reports of an injured male.

Officers found a man with serious injuries, which police believe were from an assault.

He was transported to hospital for treatment and further medical evaluation.

Police said further information should be released on the case later today.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Thunder Bay police.