Thunder Bay police investigate serious assault on city's north side

Thunder Bay police are holding a scene in the city's north core as they investigate a serious assault.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman streets at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday when they observed a seriously injured adult male.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital for treatment. The victim remained in hospital as of late Thursday morning.

The police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.