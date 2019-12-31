Thunder Bay police arrest two female suspects after serious assault

Two female suspects, including one who has been twice charged with murder, have been arrested by Thunder Bay police after a serious assault Monday night.

Police said they were called to an area of Amelia Street West, on the city's south side, where officers found a man with serious injuries that was the apparent victim of an assault.

The man, a 41-year-old from Thunder Bay, was taken by Superior North EMS paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Police said the exact nature of the victim's injuries is not immediately known.

Police said investigators with their major crimes unit are investigating the incident.

Kimberly Shannon Fox, 40, and Riva Ann Trudy Moonias, 39, are each charged with aggravated assault. A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man, who was being treated as a potential witness, allegedly attacked an officer and has been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer. Police said the officer was not significantly injured.

Fox had previously been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Moses Kakekagumick following a December 2012 altercation, as well as the death of Charlotte Hudson in January 2016. In both cases, Fox pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to time served.

All three who were arrested appeared in bail court on Tuesday and were remanded into custody with future court appearance dates.