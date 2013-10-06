Parkade sale, shopping carts on agenda for Thunder Bay city council

The two parkades in Thunder Bay's north and south cores could have a for sale sign on their gates, if Coun. Aldo Ruberto has his way.

Ruberto, who asked for a report from administration earlier this year on the parkades, was told earlier in the summer the parkades may be difficult to sell.

The Victoriaville and Waterfront parkades have lost money for years.

"Though administration is exploring additional revenue sources, there continues to be annual operating deficits. I don't believe the city should continue to own and operate the structures," Ruberto wrote to council.

If approved, the parkades would be marketed as available for sale, which is against what administration said just two months ago.

A proposal to create a shopping cart bylaw in the city could also move forward on Monday night.

Coun. Peng You proposed the idea in March, after hearing complaints from one business owner on Memorial Avenue about carts being left at bus stops and along boulevards.

Other council business

Administration proposed a three-year pilot project, where businesses will have to submit a plan to the city on how they will manage and recover their own cards. Shopping carts would also have to be easily identifiable, to tell what store they belong to.

If the program is not as successful as initially thought, administration would then look at increasing fines for having abandoned carts.

Also at council, approval is expected for a new 36-unit apartment building on Dease Street.

The building would be built across from the Conservatory and have potential for some commercial space.

A report from administration does not note any opponents to the building.