Thunder Bay seniors petition against bus route changes

A resident of the PR Cook senior's apartment complex in Thunder Bay, Ont., says she's gathered 368 signatures on a petition to save the Carrie Street bus stop.



Audrey Jackson doesn't ride the bus, but some of her neighbours do, she said, and they're terrified by proposed changes to the Thunder Bay Transit routes that would force them to walk to Red River Road to do so.



"To get to that bus stop for somebody in the building, they have to go out to Martha Street, go a block down Martha Street to Red River Road, walk down two or three blocks to Rockwood on the north side of Red River Road, cross at Rockwood ... and then back up an incline about a block and a half to get to the bus," she explained.



"For somebody that's on crutches or somebody with a walker - we've got pretty old people in this building — that's a long walk. And the sidewalk from Martha Street to Rockwood is not ploughed very good."



Most of the time people can't walk on the sidewalk with a walker in winter, she said, adding she fears people will try to jaywalk across Red River Road.

Transit aware of concerns

"You can just picture some little old lady deciding to jaywalk across Red River Road, which they will do, and get hit by a bus," she said.



It's not just residents, Jackson is concerned about, she said. Some patients who visit the physiotherapy and diabetes clinics in the complex rely on the bus, she said, as do students doing placements in the building.



Many of those who signed her petition are not residents but visitors, she said.



The manager of transit services for the City of Thunder Bay says he's aware of Jackson's concerns.



"Ridership at this stop is low. It isn't well utilized. However, for people that do use it, we know how important it is for them," Brad Loroff told CBC in an email.



Transit is currently soliciting feedback from the community about its proposed changes to the bus routes — which arose from its route optimization process begun in 2017.



"A recommendation or final decision to remove the Carrie stop hasn't been made, and there were certainly no changes planned for this year," Loroff said.



All feedback, including the feedback from the PR Cook residents, will be taken into account when crafting recommendations for service changes, he added. He expects a report to go to city council in the late fall. He says any changes would be phased in over subsequent years.