Thunder Bay District Health Unit to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to seniors this week

Thunder Bay residents who are at least 85-years-old are now able to book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, with times starting later this week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday announced it will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those older adults on Wednesday. Later in the afternoon, the health unit said all available times for this week have been booked.

The health unit said it will start with the 85 and older group immediately and is expected to broaden to include people between the ages of 80 and 84 in the coming weeks.

The vaccine had already been made available in long-term care facilities.

"Age is a significant factor for increased risk of complications for COVID-19, and protecting the senior population is critical," Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said in a statement.

The health unit said an appointment is required for people to receive a vaccine. Bookings can be made online or by telephone, but the health unit is urging people to use the online system as much as possible due to an anticipated high demand for the phone line.

The health unit's COVID-19 vaccination clinic is located in the Coliseum building on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.

The health unit said appointments can only be booked one week at a time to ensure adequate vaccine supply.