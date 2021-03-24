Thunder Bay self-isolation centre to get $1.5M in federal funding

The St. Joseph's Care Group (SJCG) in Thunder Bay will receive $1.5 million in federal funding so the agency can continue to operate a self-isolation centre in the northern Ontario city, the government said Monday.

The funding will begin flowing on April 1 and continue until Sept. 30 at the latest, said SJCG president Tracy Buckler.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, made the announcement.

"The funding will support the needs of individuals from Thunder Bay and in surrounding communities with 40 rooms allowing local public health officials to provide people with a safe option if they need a place to isolate," said Hajdu.

"It is ... an essential tool in fighting COVID-19, disrupting those chains of transmission in households, one of the highest drivers of infections across the country."

Buckler said the funding "is really critical to continuing what we've been doing for the last almost a year now to provide that safe voluntary isolation shelter for people.

"This funding allows us to have on-site supports to have health care in place, to have the support services in a safe and appropriate environment."

SJCG will use the funds to recruit temporary workers to help operate the shelter the next six months.

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said the government grant will help the shelter take some pressure off the city's hospital.

"This, I'm certain, will will bridge us through over the summer months," said Mauro. "And when we come out on the other side of this around September, I think we'll all be in a much better place."