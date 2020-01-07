Thunder Bay selected to host 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The country's national women's curling championship will be heading back to Thunder Bay for the first time in 25 years.

Curling Canada on Tuesday announced the northwestern Ontario city will host the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Fort William Gardens.

The annual event had last been held in Thunder Bay in 1996, when the Ontario team skipped by Marilyn Bodogh won the title. The city had also hosted the national women's curling championship in 1969.

"Thunder Bay is very proud that Curling Canada has selected our city to host this major national curling championship," said Mayor Bill Mauro.

The event is scheduled to be held from Feb. 19-28, 2021. The winner of the event represents Canada at the 2021 world championship in Switzerland.

"We're excited to welcome Canada's curling community and the thousands of spectators to Thunder Bay in 2021 that will add to our rich curling history," Tourism Thunder Bay manager Paul Pepe said. "The event is anticipated to generate millions of dollars in economic impact for our city and further solidify our national reputation as a leader in sport tourism development."

Organizers said ticket information about the event will be announced next month.