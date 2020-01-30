Thunder Bay seeks food and service vendors, artists for summer series

The City of Thunder Bay is inviting talent, food vendors, service vendors, artists/artisans, and community groups to apply to participate in the city's annual summer events series.

Various participation opportunities include over 20 event days, with two major single-day events and two event series, including Movie Nights in the Park, Culture Days, Canada Day and the Live on the Waterfront concert series.

Louisa Costanzo, Thunder Bay's cultural development and events supervisor, said the city wants to make sure events honouring the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur are especially memorable.

"With the 50th anniversary coming up, we are doing some enhancements in terms of what we are providing," she said. . "We are working out those details right now. But one thing that I can mention is that we are doing a homecoming this year, during Live on the Waterfront. That will be two days back to back....so that will be really exciting."

Costanzo said the homecoming will take place in August.

All events are free to the public and collectively draw thousands of attendees.

Application forms can be found at www.thunderbay.ca/events.

All applications are due by 4:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020.