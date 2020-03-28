Thunder Bay health unit confirms 2nd COVID-19 case in city; young adult who returned from U.S.A.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced Saturday it has received a report of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region, but although also travel-related it is not connected to the city's first positive result.

Health officials said an individual in their 20s, who returned from the United States approximately two weeks ago, developed symptoms while self-isolating at home.

The person phoned TBDHU and was referred to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for testing.

After the positive result was received Friday, public health workers began an immediate investigation.

"The public health investigation and follow-up is ongoing, however, it is clear that people have been taking precautions including self-isolating," said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health at the TBDHU stated in the release. "This is important as it helps contain the virus to a group of closely linked individuals and reduces the likelihood of spread in the community."

Public health nurses are working with the person to determine who else might have been exposed when the individual was infectious and potentially transmitting the virus, and are following-up with those people as well, stated the TBDHU.

For returning travellers, follow up is generally done with travelling companions, people in the same household and other close contacts, the health unit explained.

The federal quarantine order which came into effect earlier this week directs all returning international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days. Individuals who develop symptoms during this time can call TBDHU for guidance and referral to assessment and testing as needed.

Anyone in self-isolation who develops symptoms should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.

To reduce the spread of all viruses, including the flu and the COVID-19, the TBDHU recommends that you:

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Stay home if you are sick

Practice social (physical) distancing by avoiding close contact with other people. This means staying at least two metres (six feet) apart from others.

Clean and disinfect surfaces around you, especially high touch surfaces, for example phones and door knobs

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.