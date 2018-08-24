This weekend's Movie Nights on the Waterfront kicks off with Moana

The second weekend of Movie Nights on the Waterfront kicks off on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. at Marina Park in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The feature film on Friday will be Moana, while the feature on Saturday will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Organizers are encouraging movie-goers to bring blankets or lawn chairs to help them enjoy the free movies on the big screen.

They are advising people to get to the park early to grab a good seat and visit the event sponsors, local community groups and the craft and activity stations.