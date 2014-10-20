More fresh food into the hands of the hungry is goal of Thunder Bay initiative

The Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) in Thunder Bay, Ont., is launching a new initiative aimed at getting more fresh food into the hands of the hungry by partnering with Second Harvest, a group that helps divert stale-dated meat and produce from grocery stores and restaurants to food banks and feeding programs.

"I suspect we're going to be able to salvage a couple of thousand more kilograms in the first year," Volker Kromm, the executive director of the RFDA, told CBC.

The organization gets plenty of bread and pastries from retailers, but the new program should increase its supply of meats and vegetables, he said.

The practice is already carried out extensively in larger cities. such as Toronto, and there will be clear guidelines for using the food to ensure nobody becomes ill from eating it, he added.

"We're following an established path," Kromm said. "I suspect we'll be doing a lot of precooking or blanching or preparing the food so it's safe for consumption."

Kromm plans to launch the program in June and is currently hiring staff to manage it, he said.

He is also talking to other organizations who have implemented the program in order to learn from their experience, and is discussing the initiative with the public health unit in the city.

"Also it's a matter of assuring the retailers and the donors that their food will be taken care of, respected and it poses no threat, because everyone is always afraid of litigation," he said.