Thunder Bay police charge second person in Picton Avenue homicide

Thunder Bay police have charged a second person in connection with a homicide on the city's north side.

Police said Wednesday a 15-year-old male, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder. He's expected to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

Police have also charged Brianna Lynn Netemegesic, 20, with aggravated assault and second-degree murder. She appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, and was remanded into custody.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred just after midnight Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Picton Avenue with reports of an assault in progress.

Responding officers located two female victims outside, near the street, and both were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One of the victims later died as a result of her injuries. The other remains in hospital, police said Wednesday.

Netemegesic was identified as a suspect and arrested Tuesday morning, and her 15-year-old co-accused was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

A postmortem examination of the deceased, who has not yet been identified by police, is taking place in Toronto on Wednesday.

No further details have yet been provided.

Investigation continues, and anyone who lives in the area who sees potential evidence on their property is urged not to touch it, and to contact police.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.