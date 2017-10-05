Scotties Tournament of Hearts raises questions about Fort William Gardens future

The aging Fort William Gardens is posing some challenges for the organizers of the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

On Tuesday, Thunder Bay was announced as the host city for next year's national women's curling playdowns. And while the 70-year-old Gardens will be able to accommodate the tournament, there will be some difficulties associated with that.

"It was not built in a time where there was TV lights and cameras, and it wasn't built in a time where accessibility was as important," said Curling Canada CEO Catherine Henderson. "You've got to go look at the icemaking equipment and make sure it's ready to be world class. It's those sorts of things."

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said despite the success of the Scotties bid, the clock is ticking when it comes to the Gardens building.

"It doesn't necessarily change the dynamic in terms of at least for me, from the city's perspective, what the long range goal needs to be," Mauro said Tuesday. "I think we all realize we need a new building at some point, in the not too distant future."

The development of a "long-term plan for the replacement of Fort William Gardens" is, in fact, one of the actions listed in the City of Thunder Bay's draft 2019-2022 strategic plan.

No further details are included, and the draft plan has yet to be finalized.

Mauro said the fact the Fort Williams Gardens meets the needs of Curling Canada officials shows the aging facility still has a few years of service left to the community.

Even if a decision, theoretically, was made tomorrow on building a new arena, Mauro said, completion of a project could be five years away.

"I agree we need a new building. It's a matter of when, how fast, where, how much."

"In the near term, we've been validated, today, that this isn't a stop, at least for some events. And structurally, we're in a decent place."