Curling Canada calls Scotties cancellation comment "premature"

A spokesperson for Curling Canada says a comment calling the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2021 cancelled is "premature."

The group, which runs the national tournament, was reacting to a remark made at Thunder Bay city council on Monday night.

A presentation from the Community Economic Development Commission noted the event would not proceed as planned.

Curling Canada told CBC News that no final decision has been made on the event, which is slated to run from February 20 to February 28, 2021.

The spokesperson said the national group is still looking at all of its options. Those include a complete cancellation, or altering the number of people able to watch the event from the stands.

Curling Canada has already cancelled six other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no definite timeline on when a decision as to how the 2021 Scotties may proceed will be finalized.