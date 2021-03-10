Thunder Bay area schools to continue virtual learning for another 2 weeks

Students in Thunder Bay, Ont. will be kept home for another two weeks as COVID-19 case numbers remain among the highest in the province.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday announced it has instructed local school boards to continue with virtual learning until March 29.

The directive applies to the Lakehead District School Board, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, schools in Thunder Bay operated by Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boréales, and the Lac des Mille Lacs Education Centre.

Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille had recommended schools in the Thunder Bay area close for in-person learning, beginning on Feb. 22 for an initial two-week period.

At the time of that initial announcement, there were 315 active COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, there were 414 active cases.

In a letter to parents, Lakehead District School Board officials said the situation is continuing to be monitored by public health.

"We know this may cause frustration or challenges for some families," the letter reads. "Dr. DeMille has stressed that this difficult decision was made to help ensure the health and safety of your family and all school communities."

The health unit said in-person instruction may continue for students with special education needs who are unable to learn remotely.

School boards said they are working with the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board to look into the possibility of child care for families of essential workers.

The health unit said, at this time, the instructions do not apply at this time to child care for children under the age of four.