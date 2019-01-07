Due to the snowy weather and dangerous road conditions, all schools are closed on Monday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB) sent out the notice on Monday morning at 6:15 a.m. that all Lakehead Public Schools, all Thunder Bay Catholic Board schools and all ​Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales​ schools are closed today along with school board offices and all transportation is cancelled.

The Thunder Bay Christian School is also closed today as well as Lakehead University and Confederation College.

Catholic and public schools in Nipigon, Red Rock, and Dorion have been closed as well. All Schreiber and Terrace Bay school buses along with Manitouwadge in-town buses and the Manitouwadge to Marathon bus are cancelled.

West of Thunder Bay, school buses have been cancelled in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Dryden, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Upsala and Atikokan. Rainy River Transportation Services is also showing lists of individual school bus cancellations by number on their social media sites. However, school buses are running in the Pickle Lake area. But all schools are open for areas west of Thunder Bay.

Other Thunder Bay closures include:

Children's Centre Thunder Bay

George Jeffrey Children's Centre

Little Lions Centres

Step by Step Childcare

Children's Aid Society of Thunder Bay (including district offices)

YES Employment

St. John Ambulance Thunder Bay

Centre Grandir en français daycare

Schoolhouse Daycares

Woodcrest and Ogden Child Care Centres

Kinna-aweya Legal Clinic

Child & Community Resources

Thunder Bay Aboriginal Head Start and Biwase'aa

Anishnawbe Mushkiki Health Centre

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (and Red Rock office)

Street Reach Ministry drop-in centre (Simpson Street)

Morning delays, cancellations at airport

The snow storm on Monday morning has also caused several delays and cancellations at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

According to the departure and arrival schedule on the airport's website, two morning flights to Toronto have been cancelled, and regional flights to places like Sioux Lookout have been delayed.

Flights leaving and arriving in the afternoon are expected to be on schedule.