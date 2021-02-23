St. James Public School shifted to virtual learning as more COVID-19 cases reported at Thunder Bay schools

A third Thunder Bay school is closed for in-person learning this week, while COVID-19 cases have been associated with a handful of other schools.

The Lakehead District School Board on Monday night announced it was shifting St. James Public School to operate virtually, starting Tuesday, for at least the next week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the school, after an additional individual tested positive for the virus with a determination that spread within the school was likely.

Two other schools — Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Kingsway Park Public School — were moved to virtual learning beginning on Monday after outbreaks were declared late last week and additional cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Also, on Monday, the board announced that one case each has been associated with Woodcrest Public School, Ecole Gron Morgan Public School and the Lakehead Adult Education Centre. Cases had been previously identified associated with Valley Central Public School.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has cases associated with St. Martin School, where an outbreak was declared on Monday, along with St. Elizabeth, Pope John Paul II and Corpus Christi schools.