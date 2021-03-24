Thunder Bay schools to remain closed to in-person learning until mid-April

Students in Thunder Bay schools won't be returning to the classroom next week.

Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille confirmed on CBC's Superior Morning Wednesday that the directive to have elementary and secondary schools operate virtually will be extended.

Under the previous directive, in-person learning would have resumed next week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced in-person learning will remain suspended until April 12, which is the week of Ontario's rescheduled March break.

"While the trend is good, I think really what is going to happen over the next week or two is still unclear," she said.

In a media release, the health unit said there continue to be elevated numbers of school-aged children who have tested positive.

Schools have been closed to in-person learning since March 1, when the health unit issued a recommendation to local school boards to redirect all their schools within Thunder Bay and surrounding area to online learning.

The public board's trustees had previously passed a motion calling on the health unit, as well as the provincial ministries of health and education, to allow them to shift to virtual learning. At the time, seven per cent of the board's enrolment and about 55 staff members were required to isolate.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 had been declared within a handful of schools.

COVID-19 case numbers coming down

The Thunder Bay District has seen a decline in its COVID-19 numbers over the past week, compared to earlier in March. The region had a high of 470 active cases on March 7, but dropped below 300 on Wednesday for the first time in a month.

DeMille said it's reassuring to see numbers dropping, but noted that the number of active cases and the region's weekly incidence rate are still high.

"It's nice to see it come down but it's still elevated. COVID is still spreading and we're seeing it throughout our region," she said.

DeMille said the health unit is seeing households affected, as well as spread happening within some businesses and workplaces

"We're trending better but we're not out of the woods," she said.