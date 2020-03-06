Thunder Bay school board cancels one planned March Break trip to Europe, reviewing 2 others

One planned Thunder Bay high school trip over the March Break has been cancelled, while a final decision has yet to be made on whether two others that are scheduled will ultimately go ahead.

The Lakehead District School Board had three school travel club trips to Europe scheduled this month, but those plans were being reviewed amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. The board has cancelled one trip, which would have had about 40 Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute students leaving on March 10 to visit France, Switzerland and Germany.

Board superintendent Michelle Probizanski said students and parents were informed of the decision on Thursday, prior to a meeting with school board officials. She said parents had previously been surveyed and provided a mixed response, with some wanting the trip to go ahead, while others wanted it to be cancelled, delayed or have a modified itinerary.

"As a board we need to ensure that we're a part of the decision making and ensure we're on top of everything," Probizanski said, adding the board consulted with the Ministry of Education with data from Health Canada and the World Heath Organization.

"It wasn't just about whether somebody would contract the virus or come into contact with the virus, it was whether we would have a quarantine situation either here on return or there and not be able to leave."

"All of the cancellation options were presented to them and the meeting went very well. We didn't really feel anybody left confused or not knowing what their next steps were," she said, adding every person booked on the trip had insurance.

"Each tour operator has their own cancellation policy. We outlined some of that information for them last night but each family would need to be talking to the tour operator and recouping their cost."

The board has two other travel club trips to Europe booked for this month. Another group of Westgate students is scheduled to head to Greece on March 13, while a group from Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute is supposed to depart for eastern Europe on March 16.

Probizanski said the board is taking a wait-and-see approach to those two trips, with the decision on the first one due to the immediateness of their scheduled departure.

"The safety of students and staff will be at the front of every decision that we make," she said.