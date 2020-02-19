Thunder Bay school bus cancellations to continue this week due to driver shortage

Some Thunder Bay students will need to find other ways to get to class this week, as some city routes are cancelled due to a school bus driver shortage.

Nine buses were cancelled on Tuesday — the first day of school — due to the driver shortage, according to the Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB).

The cancelled routes are South 13 (Nor'wester View and Kingsway AM and PM, and Westgate PM), South 74 (St. Patrick, St. Elizabeth, Sherbrooke and Kingsway AM and PM), and North 78 (La Verendrye, Franco-Superieur, and St. Bernard AM and PM).

STSTB said North 78 has also been cancelled for Tuesday, while neither South 13 nor South 74 will operate for the rest of this week.

Eric Lehto, general manager of Iron Range Bus Lines, said in an email that the driver shortage is a national issue, with operators across Canada struggling to find drivers.

"This driver shortage has existed for years in our industry and the COVID-19 pandemic has made recruiting and retention even more difficult," Lehto stated.

He said Iron Range is working with STSTB to modify routes where possible, but doing so will take some time.

And while recruiting is continuing, Lehto said interest has been "low" this summer due to the pandemic. However, some potential new drivers are working through the licensing requirements and background checks, and Lehto said he's hopeful they'll start training soon.

"This preliminary process can take several weeks before drivers can start the training program however," Lehto stated.

Iron Range has said anyone interested in learning about becoming a school bus driver should contact the company directly.