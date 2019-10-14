Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., identify source of threats that closed two high schools Friday
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, Ont., identify source of threats that closed two high schools Friday

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've identified the originator of threats that closed to city high schools on Friday.

Both St. Patrick and Westgate high schools scheduled to be open on Tuesday, boards say

Thunder Bay police say they've identified the source of threats that closed two city high schools on Friday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

However, police say investigators have determined there was no actual risk to the public.

On Monday, police said the investigation was continuing; no further information has yet been released.

The first threat appeared on Snapchat Thursday night, and included a photo of what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading "watch out Westgate."

A similar snap appeared Friday morning, this time directed at St. Pat's.

Both schools were closed Friday as police investigated, but Westgate and St. Pat's are scheduled to be open on Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to the city's public and Catholic school boards.

 

