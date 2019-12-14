Thunder Bay schools closing on Wednesday as OSSTF holds one-day strike

Public and Catholic schools in Thunder Bay will be closed Wednesday as the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) holds a province-wide, one-day strike.

The strike comes after talks between the OSSTF and the province broke off on Monday, after just one day of negotiations.

The union and province were scheduled to resume negotiations on Tuesday, but the mediator said both sides are too far apart to continue talks. Instead, negotiations will resume in January.

The one-day strike means all Thunder Bay public and Catholic elementary schools, high schools, and adult education centres will be closed on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed the closures in a media release issued Tuesday morning.

Lakehead Public Schools said last week that if a one-day strike were to go ahead, all of its public schools, high schools, and the Lakehead Adult Education Centre would be closed Wednesday, as well.

The public board said all field trips, transportation, before and after school programs, and sports will be cancelled Wednesday due to the strike. However, daycares located in public elementary schools will remain open, the public board said

In its media release, the Catholic board said the OSSTF represents the board's designated early childhood educators, student support persons, and attendance counsellors.

At the public board, the OSSTF represents early childhood educators, student support professionals, adult and continuing education teachers, and high school teachers.

The OSSTF has said issues include class sizes, mandatory online courses, and funding cuts. The provincial education ministry said the main issues are salaries and benefits.