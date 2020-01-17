Teacher walkouts planned for Thunder Bay school boards this week

Teachers at Thunder Bay and regional school boards will hold one-day walkouts this week as disputes between their unions and the Ontario Ministry of Education continue.

Teachers with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association announced last week they will hold a one-day strike at English Catholic school boards across the province on Tuesday.

The union represents elementary, secondary, and occasional teachers, and both the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the Superior North Catholic District School Board said all of their schools will be closed to students on Tuesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation — which represents public high school teachers and education workers — will hold another of its day-long, rotating strikes on Tuesday, as well.

Among the boards affected will be the Rainy River District School Board (RRDSB), which said all of its high schools will be closed to students that day, and all extra-curricular activities and high school events scheduled for Tuesday will be cancelled or rescheduled.

Elementary school walkouts beginning

Meanwhile, the union representing Ontario's elementary school teachers has announced it will begin one-day, rotating strikes this week, and three northwestern Ontario school boards will be affected.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, a walkout has been scheduled to take place at Superior-Greenstone District School Board elementary schools.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, elementary teachers with the RRDSB will walk off the job for the day.

And on Thursday, Jan. 23, elementary teachers with Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay will hold a one-day walkout.

The boards said all their elementary schools will be closed to students during the walkouts.

The walkouts will take place unless a deal can be struck with the ministry beforehand, the unions said.