Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay works to overcome driver shortage

The organization that oversees student transportation in Thunder Bay is working to make sure there are enough bus seats available for students, despite an ongoing driver shortage.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB) announced just before the start of the new school year that it was cancelling 12 bus routes due to a shortage of drivers.

But things are improving, said STSTB manager Craig Murphy.

"That took us a bit by surprise," Murphy said of the shortage. "We were monitoring the situation throughout the summer, and unfortunately there were drivers that reconsidered the risk to their health that they felt may be there."

Since then, however, STSTB has been working to mitigate the impact the driver shortage is having on students.

That involved looking at the cancelled routes and creating temporary stops on other, nearby routes with capacity for more students.

"We've asked parents and students on the cancelled routes to travel a little further to their bus stop, so they can catch a nearby bus that was doing another route," Murphy said. "We also asked parents to look at voluntarily removing students from bussing to make more room."

"Some parents like to have their child listed on the bus for later in the year, or just in case they need it," he said. "Certainly, they can reapply to come back on the busing at a later date, and we will certainly work to make that happen."

There are still two routes that remain completely cancelled. One has hired a new bus driver and will be back up and running next week, Murphy said, and work continues to hire a driver for the other route.

STSTB oversees 179 bus routes, each of which requires one driver.

"The bus companies do have a number of … spare drivers who they keep on hand every day to cover sick calls or drivers who are booked off," Murphy said. "They're using all their driver resources. Their spare drivers, people in the office that have their bus licence."