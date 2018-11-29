The organization that contracts and oversees school bus transportation in Thunder Bay, Ont., says stakeholder input will be necessary should the province mandate seatbelts on buses.

Former Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to introduce a private members bill calling for mandatory seatbelts on school buses; she plans to recommend three-point seatbelts in all new vehicles by 2020 and retrofits for all existing buses by 2025. It comes after an extensive The Fifth Estate investigation, which exposed serious problems with a 1984 Transport Canada study which has been the basis for the continued non-use of seatbelts on school buses.

However, adding them would be a change that requires "detailed conversation" with a number of stakeholders, like school bus operators, manufacturers, school boards and a review of how well seatbelts have worked in areas where they are already mandatory, like in several U.S. states, said Craig Murphy, the manager of Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay.

"Under very specific circumstances such as side impacts or rollovers, three-point seatbelts would be beneficial to the occupants and no one is disputing that," he said. "However, it does raise concerns regarding evacuation of a bus in an emergency, such as a fire or a bus going into a deep body of water."

"It doesn't happen often, fortunately, but it has happened where school buses have been in accidents where they've caught on fire ... sometimes that happens and they have less than 60 seconds to evacuate that bus."

Murphy said that he hopes the tabling of the bill will prompt those necessary discussions and investigations, "to see, has it improved safety and has there been any issues regarding the seatbelts and for us to make an informed decision."

"Some very concerning items came up," he said of what The Fifth Estate piece uncovered.

The Thunder Bay consortium oversees busing for three school boards in the city: Lakehead Public Schools, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales.

Questions about liability, responsibility

Something else that would need to be discussed is the question of who is ultimately responsible for ensuring every one of the dozens of students of all ages on a bus are fastened in and who is liable if they're not — and get hurt in a crash, Murphy said.

"In a normal motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, a driver is responsible for anyone under 16 who's not buckled in," he said. "Can we really hold bus drivers to that same law when they have upwards of 70 kids on the bus?"

There's "lots to consider here."

Still Murphy said that "any opportunity to improve safety for the students on school buses is always welcome," adding that the conversation has come up before.

"It does come up from time to time as to why there are no seatbelts on school buses," he said, adding that officials have always relied on Transport Canada's stance based on its 1984 report.

"We're just waiting to see how Transport Canada responds."