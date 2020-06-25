See you in September: Thunder Bay school bus drivers send video goodbye to their riders

A video of school bus drivers saying goodbye to their riders in the Thunder Bay area is giving the group some closure at the end of this strange school year.

The drivers haven't seen their young charges since the pandemic forced schools to close in March, and many expressed a desire to send a message to the children they were used to seeing every Monday to Friday, said Shawn Mulligan, the operations officer for Student Transportation Services in Thunder Bay (STSTB).

"They really care for the kids and that's what it's all about, so in the times we're in right now, some good messages are always good to put out," he said.

The STSTB tossed around a few ideas and finally settled on making a video. The song was written by a school bus driver, Lyle Ronglien, in Washington state.

The vast majority of drivers participated, with one of them taking on the role of editor.

Mulligan said watching the finished product left a lump in his throat.

"It was awesome. You get a little verklempt about it, obviously because they're saying goodbye to the kids that they didn't get a chance to see, but other than that it's a great message and it makes you feel good, like you can see in the video it means a lot to them."

The drivers all hope to be back in the school buses with their students come September, but Mulligan said the STSTB is still working out the safety and public health details.