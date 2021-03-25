Thunder Bay school board heads express disappointment over no in-class return this school year

The directors of education for two Thunder Bay school boards had both been hoping students were going to be able to return to the classroom this month.

Instead, students will spend the rest of the academic year learning online after Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday announced that virtual learning will continue across the province through the end of June.

Lakehead District School Board Director of Education Ian MacRae said he wasn't totally surprised, but was still disappointed by the decision, and had wanted at least a regional reopening.

"We felt here in Thunder Bay we were in a place where we could make that work," MacRae said.

"It's going to be difficult moving through the next few weeks to do all the things we were hoping to do in person."

Lakehead District School Board director of education Ian MacRae said he felt local school boards were in a position to reopen schools to in-class learning this month. (Lakehead Public Schools)

The province directed all schools to operate online in April, but Thunder Bay students have been learning virtually since the start of March when surging COVID-19 case rates that were among the highest in the province prompted local schools to be closed to in-person learning.

However, Thunder Bay District Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille had given those schools the green light to resume classroom instruction following the rescheduled spring break in mid-April, until being overruled by the province.

Case counts in the Thunder Bay district have since dropped to their lowest levels since last November.

MacRae said part of the board's advocacy to the province, which included a discussion with the deputy minister of education on Wednesday, highlighted the extended closure in Thunder Bay.

"The remote learning has proven to be a challenge for everyone and teachers continue to provide the best opportunities possible, but at the same time we were hoping to get the kids back for a bit of time so that we could assess where they're at with their learning because it's much easier to do that in-class, in-person," he said.

'Going to continue to do our best'

Pino Tassone, the director of education for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, said staff will work to make the best out of the next few weeks.

"We're just going to continue to do our best to be as innovative as possible to engage our kids. We're really concerned about their well-being. We know that a lot of our kids are disengaged with time in front of a screen," he said, adding staff members are planning virtual year-end activities.

"They're going to do their best to really engage our kids and just end on a positive note."

Earlier this week, a union official representing Thunder Bay public high school and occasional teachers said some of his members didn't feel there was a point in transitioning to an in-class model with so little time left in the school year.

Thunder Bay public high schools had been operating virtually half the time even before schools were closed to in-person learning, said Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Local 6A president Rich Seeley.

"With only three weeks really of school left, some of my members if they had two classes right now they'd see one of them for one week five days and that's it, and the other 10 days would still be remote and they'd see the other class 10 days and the other five days would be remote," Seeley said before Ford's announcement.

Seeley said, on the other hand, some of his members wanted to return to their school communities to bring a sense of closure to the academic year. With this year's quadmester model, some teachers have never met their students face-to-face, he added.

'A difficult year'

Tassone said it's important to recognize how school communities have faced and overcome adversity this year.

"It's really been a difficult year for all our school board staff — administration, our teachers and support workers — and especially it's been very difficult for our parents and our students," Tassone said.

"It hasn't been easy. It's been a roller coaster ride up and down but they've persevered and they've become stronger and I think that strength is really going to carry over into the summer with hopes we're going to have a great opening to the next school year."