Thunder Bay school boards to delay start of school year to Sept. 8

Two Thunder Bay school boards will be pushing back the start of their academic year until after the Labour Day long weekend.

Both the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Lakehead District School Board announced on Thursday they will delay the start of the school year to Sept. 8.

The first day back for students was supposed to be Sept. 3.

Both school boards will now have a staggered start to the year, with first-year kindergarten students able to tour their schools by appointment on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, in place of the traditional open house.

In elementary schools, students in senior kindergarten through Grade 3 will have their first day on Sept. 8. Students in Grades 4 through 8 will follow on Sept. 9. All students in second-year kindergarten through Grade 8 will be in the school together the following day on Sept. 10. The public board said parents of first-year kindergarten students will be informed by their school of the start date.

For high schools, students in grades 9 and 11 will go to school on Sept. 8, with students in grades 10 and 12 in class on Sept. 9. The first day for all students together in school will be on Sept. 10.

"It allows for smaller numbers in schools to be able to train the kids and teach them proper hand hygiene, when their washroom breaks are, what outside time looks like at elementary, how to move about the halls in a safe manner properly distanced," said A.J. Keene, a Lakehead District School Board superintendent of education.

"There are so many things in the first few things of school we'll need to teach kids to do in our new reality that having the smaller numbers in class really benefits us."

With the high school calendar divided into four "quadmesters" rather than two semesters, the additional few days will help plan timetables and schedule classes, Keene said.

In a statement, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said the delayed start allows for additional time to "refine" its back to school plan and to "prepare further."

"As stated throughout the pandemic, the safety of our students and staff is paramount and after careful consideration, we are opting for a student staggered entry to occur from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11," said the release.

The Catholic board said the staggered start time will also help ease the back to school transition for staff and students. It added the opportunity ensures all safety precautions are made for the year.

"In conjunction with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Ministry of Education, preparations have been ongoing for the safe return of students and staff to their educational environments."