Thunder Bay sausage makers staying true to original recipes

Whenever I'm at the grocery store, I try my best to shop as locally as possible.

The other week, I had kielbasa on my shopping list — and while looking though deli case, I happened to spot a coil that was made in Thunder Bay, and right next to it, some pepperettes from the same company.

I enjoyed them both, so I decided to find out more.

Kevin Doyle owns North Country Premium Sausage with his wife, Darlene.

Up North 4:21 Northern Nosh: North Country Premium Sausage This week, Jonathan spoke with Kevin Doyle, a sausage maker in Thunder Bay who's been making his product the same way for three decades. 4:21

North Country Premium Sausage is located at 319 Euclid Ave. in Thunder Bay. You can also find their products in grocery stores across Northern Ontario.

