Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Thunder Bay sausage makers staying true to original recipes

North Country Premium Sausage is a Thunder Bay company that prides itself on making its signature products the same way it did when it started three decades ago.

North Country Premium Sausage has been smoking meat for three decades

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Kevin and Darlene Doyle own North Country Premium Sausage in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Supplied by Metro)

Whenever I'm at the grocery store, I try my best to shop as locally as possible.

The other week, I had kielbasa on my shopping list — and while looking though deli case, I happened to spot a coil that was made in Thunder Bay, and right next to it, some pepperettes from the same company.

I enjoyed them both, so I decided to find out more.

Kevin Doyle owns North Country Premium Sausage with his wife, Darlene.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North4:21Northern Nosh: North Country Premium Sausage
This week, Jonathan spoke with Kevin Doyle, a sausage maker in Thunder Bay who's been making his product the same way for three decades. 4:21

North Country Premium Sausage is located at 319 Euclid Ave. in Thunder Bay. You can also find their products in grocery stores across Northern Ontario.

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

