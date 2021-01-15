Thunder Bay sausage makers staying true to original recipes
North Country Premium Sausage has been smoking meat for three decades
Whenever I'm at the grocery store, I try my best to shop as locally as possible.
The other week, I had kielbasa on my shopping list — and while looking though deli case, I happened to spot a coil that was made in Thunder Bay, and right next to it, some pepperettes from the same company.
I enjoyed them both, so I decided to find out more.
Kevin Doyle owns North Country Premium Sausage with his wife, Darlene.
Tap the player to hear our conversation.
North Country Premium Sausage is located at 319 Euclid Ave. in Thunder Bay. You can also find their products in grocery stores across Northern Ontario.
