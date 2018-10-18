"Science is a human enterprise", states New York Times bestselling author Sam Kean. "There are heroes out there, who make incredible sacrifice, but there are also villains."

It's one of the lessons he's learned researching, and writing a variety of books, including The Disappearing Spoon: And Other True Tales of Madness, Love, and the History of the World from the Periodic Table of the Elements and The Violinist's Thumb: And Other Lost Tales of Love, War, and Genius, as Written by Our Genetic Code.

Science is "the thing that's changed our lives, probably more than anything else in the past few thousand years," said Kean, who is speaking Thursday at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

'Obscure element on periodic table' prolonged WW1

Take, for instance, element 42, molybdenum, which Kean said played a key role in prolonging the First World War.

The Big Bertha guns used by the Germans, to fire shells at opposing troops 50 or 60 miles away, frequently overheated and warped because of the amount of gun powder that was used.

According to Kean, the Germans discovered that molybdenum could help reinforce the iron in the guns and make it less likely to melt at high temperatures. However, the only place where molybdenum was produced was a small mine in Colorado.

The Germans sent in "a bunch of secret agents in North America to harass these miners, threw some of them off cliffs" all in an effort to take over the mine, and send the crucial metal back to Germany.

"It was the most remote battle of World War One and it took place in the middle of North America, over this very obscure element on the periodic table," said Kean.

'Some very incredible things, some really dastardly things'

He points to Fritz Haber, another important scientific figure from that period, as a symbol of the sometimes dual nature of science.

"He did some very incredible things and some really dastardly, awful things," said Kean.

Haber won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1918 for his invention of a process to pull nitrogen from the atmosphere, and use it to synthesize ammonia for use as an artificial fertilizer. It revolutionized agriculture around the world, said Kean.

"There are estimates that nearly half the people alive today, would not be alive if Fritz Haber had not figured out that process."

But Haber was also "the one who turned gas warfare into the horrific atrocities we remember today. He was the one who figured out the most deadly gases to use, how to deploy them, and really make them into the awful weapons that we know nowadays."

Writer Sam Kean says he hopes the audience at his lecture in Thunder Bay, Ont., will gain a better understanding of the impact science has had on all our lives. (Lakehead University )

Kean believes science has brought about "an incredible change in what it means to be a human being and what it means to live our daily lives."

"I think its important to understand science, understand how it gets done."

Kean is speaking Thursday Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. in UC2011 at Lakehead University.