The Salvation Army in Thunder Bay closes in on Christmas kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army in Thunder Bay is sitting narrowly short of its Christmas kettle campaign fundraising target.

The organization had raised almost $214,000 as of Christmas Eve, falling about $6,000 shy of its $220,000 target.

"We are so grateful for all of the support we have received this year. We recognize that it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and of their time," Maj. Lori Mitchell said in a written statement.

The Salvation Army uses the money raised through the initiative for programs, including their food bank, soup van and school breakfast programs. The organization said the funds are especially critical this year, as a result of funding cuts for a number of their programs.

Donations can still be made to the campaign, but most be made or postmarked by Dec. 31 to be receipted in 2019. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to their Thunder Bay office, calling (807) 345-6492 or online.