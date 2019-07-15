Thunder Bay Salvation Army names new executive director

Thunder Bay's Salvation Army has named its new executive director.

Gary V. Ferguson took over the role on July 27, the agency said in a media release issued Wednesday.

Ferguson's experience includes being director of medical supplies and contracts for Shoppers Drug Mart; he has also worked in acute care, long-term care, and education, the Salvation Army said.

"I am truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to be part of this exciting time of growth within the organization," Ferguson, a graduate of Lakehead University, said in a statement. "I am also extremely honoured to carry on the legacy of humanitarian work that the Salvation Army has provided in our community for over 100 years."

"Together with the team I am looking forward to making a positive impact in the lives of the individual we serve."

Ferguson replaces Major Lori Mitchell, who was reassigned to the Toronto area.