Officials with the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're in need of donations of clothing, furniture and other household items for sale in its two thrift stores in the city.

Fall and winter tend to be "slower donation periods, the local chapter said in a media release issued Monday.

"We rely on this community's giving spirit to operate," Cheryl Lynn McLean, the manager of one of the thrift stores was quoted as saying. "It is only through generous donations that we can provide assistance to thousands in Thunder Bay."

The organization said that, for over 20 years, proceeds from sales at the thrift stores contribute about $30,000 annually toward local anti-poverty initiatives and programs.

Additionally, donating means "thousands of pounds" of clothing, other textiles, furniture and other household items are diverted from area landfills.

Officials said that donations can be made to both thrift store locations in Thunder Bay. A list of acceptable donations can be found on the thrift stores' website, the Salvation Army said.