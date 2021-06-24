Salon owner in Thunder Bay eager to welcome back clients next week

A Thunder Bay salon owner is more than ready to get back to work once the second stage of Ontario's economic reopening plan begins next week.

The provincial government on Thursday confirmed it would move ahead to the second stage of the plan on June 30, two days earlier than initially expected.

Among the changes, personal care services where masks can be worn will be allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Salonki Hair Salon and Ethnic Beauty Supply co-owner Shannon Skinner said she had received several calls and messages from clients within hours of the announcement.

"A lot of the grants and support that was put out there that the government had put in place for small businesses really did not exist for a lot of us," Skinner said, who described her financial situation over the last few months as "intense."

"I was a new business owner, and I'd only been operating for a year before so I did not qualify for any of the supports. I got zero rent relief, I did not get that Ontario grant. I applied for every single thing."

Skinner said the Algoma Street salon had opened for about two weeks in February, but otherwise has been completely closed in 2021.

"It's been pretty difficult. I've been paying all of my personal and business bills on my own through my own accounts," she said.

Skinner said she was initially supportive of the closures, particularly when Thunder Bay was one of the hottest spots for COVID-19 in the province, but that changed the longer she was unable to reopen.

The last couple of months have been absolutely unfair, she said.

"As a personal service and as a hairstylist, before COVID ever existed I practiced all of the sanitation rules that have been put in place. It's part of what we do," Skinner said.

"We get the health unit to come in and assess us every year. When it comes to contact tracing, my clients book with their names and numbers. I know who's coming to see me. I can regulate how many people come into my space."