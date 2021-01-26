Court St. Safeway to be rebranded as FreshCo

A long-standing grocery store on Thunder Bay's north side will have a new sign on its exterior by the fall.

Empire Company, which owns Safeway, will close the location, and rebrand it as FreshCo.

The store will also be renovated, with work starting this spring, slated for a fall completion. The store will be closed during the renovation.

A spokesperson for the company said staff at the store will be relocated to another store or will be laid off, in accordance to provisions with their collective agreement. The company did not comment if pay levels or benefits differed between the two operations.

FreshCo is known as a discount food retailer, offering a "discount shopping experience." The company said the new brand would cater to more customer needs, as Safeway is considered a full-service grocery store.

No other Safeway locations in northwestern Ontario were under consideration to be converted to the FreshCo brand, the company said.

The Safeway store on Court Street has been in business at its present location since 1962.