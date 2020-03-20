Thunder Bay's Grace Place ends bagged lunches due to COVID-19 concerns

This is the meal the Dew Drop Inn served patrons on Friday in Thunder Bay. The Inn has shut down its dining room but is continuing take-out service. Grace Place, meanwhile, has halted its bagged lunch program over concerns that it was encouraging social gatherings among people who didn't really need the food. (photo: Michael Quibell.)

The pastor of an organization that feeds vulnerable people in Thunder Bay says it's put a stop to its bagged lunch program due to concerns about COVID-19.

Grace Place closed its dining room on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, and pastor Melody Macsemchuk said they also asked people to avoid coming for the take-out lunches if they had other access to food.

But people kept showing up anyway, she said.

"It seemed apparent that, because Grace Place is so socially interacted, and we're really socially inclusive, we have a lot of people that come just for that contact, so what we found was that there were a lot of people that presented themselves at the door for an emergency lunch that possibly didn't need to be there," Macsemchuk explained.

"So then we began to reflect on that, and perhaps that maybe Grace Place is drawing people there socially unnecessarily, and they could be at risk."

People who truly need Grace Place's help know how to find them, Macsemchuk said, and staff will check on clients they know need their support.

She recognizes that there may be people who fall through the cracks, she said, but she trusts that workers from other agencies who are also in contact with the individuals will ensure they have what they need.

Grace Place is still operating its Out of the Cold program, which provides 15 shelter beds to homeless individuals who have no other access to shelter, Macsemchuk said – and it is taking precautions to ensure clients and staff stay healthy.

"We have somebody that cleans constantly during the day," she said. "She's always disinfecting and cleaning. And then we also have a screening process at the door where we ask them a question [and] we take temperature."

While Grace Place has suspended its take-out lunch program, the Dew Drop Inn continues to serve take-out meals, despite having closed its dining room on Monday – also due to COVID-19 concerns.

The meals are handed out from a nearby garage, explained Dew Drop executive director Michael Quibell.

"During the day, we have our volunteers that are working in the dining room," he said. "We have created different work areas for them so basically there is the social distancing. And we have created a flow for people to pick up their bag lunches, and we are asking people to keep spaces between them, which they are respecting and doing."

So far, Quibell said, demand for the meals continues to be stable at just over 300 per day. However, he anticipates the need will grow as more people lose work due to health and safety-related business closures and event cancellations.

Community support for the organization has been amazing, Quibell said, and he is confident it can continue to meet any increased need in the community.