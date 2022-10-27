For the first time since 2019, Thunder Bay, Ont., is bracing for thousands of ghouls, goblins and other spooky party-goers to descend on its downtown for The Hunger Halloween party this weekend.

After three years of pandemic-related shutdowns, this year's version of the festival harkens back to The Hunger's roots, when it all started more than a decade ago.

"The downtown was somewhat a depressed area. But there were musicians, artists, galleries like ours," explained David Karasiewicz, executive and artistic director of Definitely Superior Art Gallery, also known as Def Sup, which puts on the event.

"It was really good, but people still wanted the public to come and see what was going on because there's a high level of talent here."

The event this year marks the 15th iteration of The Hunger, the last time it happened, 2,500 people took part, organizers say. The festival has seen many changes and growth through the years, but the theme of drawing attention and support for the arts scene and the downtown core remains the same.

"Connecting everyone together is amazing," he said. "It's a very symbiotic relationship with everyone and everyone's working together for that one thing. And it'll spill over for the rest of the year."

A 'shot in the arm' for the Red Lion

That community support has become even more important after the pandemic left many industries, especially the arts, in flux.

For restaurateur John Murray, the event shows things may be heading back to normal after the pandemic upended everything.

His restaurant, The Red Lion Smokehouse, usually leans into the Halloween season with multiple events. The restaurant hosts everything from pumpkin carving to a spooky quiz night.

John Murray is owner and head chef of Red Lion Smokehouse. For him, The Hunger is a huge opportunity for business. (Amy Hadley/CBC )

But Murray calls The Hunger the culmination of the season.

"It's a real boon and shot in the arm for these participating venues economically, but it's also just another event that sort of just helps foster that sense of community downtown," Murray said.

"It gives us all a chance to partner together and and essentially pull off an event as a group, which I think is something that we were all sort of lacking and craving for while COVID was happening."

That collaborative spirit is something the organizers behind The Hunger see as one of its most unique qualities about the event.

Karasiewicz said the concept of The Hunger is difficult to pull off in other cities, but in Thunder Bay, it just works.

"We are really isolated from the rest of Canada and that's not a bad thing. It's actually a very good thing for the artists," he said. "That's what keeps it really fresh … It's a really surprisingly magical place for the arts."

This year, The Hunger will take place Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will host 50 different acts, including over 30 bands and DJs, across eight different venues. Over 200 musicians and performing artists will also take part.