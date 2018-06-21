Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seek more persons of interest after major drug, weapons seizure

Police continue to seek more people of interest after a major drug and weapons seizure on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ont., in mid-June.

Officers responded to a call for service at a residence in the 100 block of Ruttan Street just before noon on June 15. While inside the home, officers saw a handgun, as well as some cash and suspected drugs.

Two men — a 26-year-old from Edmonton and a 25-year-old from Hamilton — were arrested, and a search warrant was obtained.

Thunder Bay Police Det. Sgt. Shawn Harrison. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

When the home was searched later that evening, police found a variety of drugs, including oxycodone, hydropmorphone, marijuana and cocaine, as well as four handguns with ammunition.

"These people have these guns for intimidation reasons, for protection reasons," said Det. Sgt. Shawn Harrison during a news conference at Thunder Bay police headquarters on Thursday morning. "We have to be concerned about it."

"We're seeing a lot of this violence coming out of southern Ontario," he said. "We're concerned that it might come up to here."

About $631,000 in cash was also found and seized, police said.

Harrison said it's not uncommon for out-of-town people to come to Thunder Bay for drug-selling purposes.

"Unfortunately, the market in Thunder Bay is very good for these people, and that's why they're coming in," he said. "They make a large profit from the citizens of Thunder Bay who are using these illegal substances, and then they ship it out."

Police seized just over $631,000 in cash when they searched a Ruttan Street residence on June 15. Drugs and four handguns were also found in the home. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Police are currently seeking other persons of interest in the matter, Harrison said.

"We know there are some out-of-town people, and we do know there are some local people, as well," he said.

Harrison said police are still investigating whether the two accused have any ties to any criminal organizations.