Thunder Bay company strives to make high-speed internet accessible in rural areas

A new business based in Thunder Bay, Ont., hopes to solve some of the issues people who live in neighbouring municipalities face when it comes to accessing high-speed internet.

BlueFox Communications will have its first tower operational, which will provide high-speed internet to people in parts of northern O'Connor and southern Conmee townships, and an area near Kakabeka Falls by the end of the month.

Lance Wakewich, who owns the company, said he started the wireless service after hearing concerns about access to high-speed service in rural areas.

"The internet sucks out there. I've got friends that live out there, and they're paying a huge amount [on their] bills," he said.

"I know, from my experience there's significant demand in all areas I plan to cover, especially around out there because they all feel neglected and isolated."

Wakewich said expansion plans include covering an area that runs from Conmee and O'Connor, moving south through the Slate River Valley. He also hopes to provide coverage to areas of Oliver-Paipoonge and the Nolalu area as well.

"It's like a radial, for me to service people directly connecting to that tower, I can do 10 kilometres in any weather. It gets a little hazy within 15 kilometres, so I'm trying to stay within 10 kilometres, and that tower also serves as a relay point," he said, noting the tower is in the Conmee area.

"So, I've been speaking with some farmers in Slate River who have become quite receptive for me utilizing one of their silos, which will allow me to cover everything in Slate River Valley, east of Candy Mountain. It's quite a bit of area there. It'll bounce the signal to quite a few other places as well."

One of the challenges in starting up the business, he said, was finding a business-to-business service provider, who could provide him with bandwidth, which could then be distributed to individual customers.

Wakewich said he has to work with a company from Southern Ontario to provide him with a connection, as local companies were unwilling to help.