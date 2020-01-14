'Aussie Relief Run' fundraiser for Australian fire effort set for Saturday in Thunder Bay

People in Thunder Bay are being encouraged to lace up and go for a run, a jog or a walk to show their support for those battling the wildfires in Australia.

The Aussie Relief Run is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at The Hangar at Lakehead University, said Jim Gilbert, a long time organizer of the Kakabeka Falls Legion Half Marathon and one of the people helping to spearhead the fundraiser.

He said anyone can take part in the 5 km event, runner or not.

"I have one person who is coming who ran the Boston Marathon," he said. But "there are soccer Moms, and hockey Dad's, you go out there and just walk them. I'm expecting the majority of people are just going to walk the 25 laps."

Gilbert decided he wanted to do something to help victims of Australia's disastrous bush fires, after seeing the devastation on social media.

"I was following the news stories, and the whole continent is on fire," he said. "I'd been seeing people posting that they wanted to send warm thoughts and prayers... and I was thinking that writing something on social media is easy. Let's actually do something."

Gilbert said an article in Canadian Running Magazine about a virtual race the Australian Red Cross was putting on grabbed his attention. He appreciated that all the people involved were donating their time so "every nickel" was going to the Red Cross.

The donation amount for the relief run is $50 but you must first register directly with the virtual race -- at https://reliefrun.com.au/

Gilbert said the article noted only two countries had scheduled races, and Canada was one of them.

Thunder Bay will now became the third community in Canada to join in the event.

The virtual nature of the run allows anyone in the world to participate, but Gilbert said this weekend's event in Thunder Bay will be held indoors to keep the majority of participants out of the winter conditions.

However, Gilbert said those who want to run outside can do so, and just report they completed the distance afterwards.

People who take part are asked to make a donation of $50.

Participants can register directly and donate through the Australian Relief Run website, then confirm their attendance at The Hangar.

Run participants are asked to print their registration form, as well as a signed waiver which they will receive after registering.

Those forms should be brought to the hangar on Saturday no later than 3 p.m.

Thunder Bay's Aussie Relief Run takes place Saturday Jan 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 pm