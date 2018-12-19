Thunder Bay could have its second roundabout built next year, if council approves a recommendation in the 2019 capital budget.

Officials from the City of Thunder Bay's engineering department say they will be hosting two public education sessions, to receive feedback on a proposed single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Victoria Avenue East and Ford Street.

The proposed roundabout is a single-lane roundabout which is capable of accommodating all vehicles, including buses and large trucks, as well as pedestrians and cyclists through shared paths and refuge areas.

"There are many benefits to installing a roundabout at an intersection," project engineer Matt Miedema stated in a written release on Wednesday. "Roundabouts are designed to maximize vehicle and pedestrian safety, minimize pollution and fuel consumption, and the maintenance costs are lower compared to traditional traffic signals."

He said pedestrian crossover signals would be placed on the west side of the Victoria Avenue and Ford Street intersection for anyone needing to cross Victoria Avenue. The existing traffic signals at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street would be removed as they are "not warranted based on vehicle and pedestrian volumes," and would no longer be needed to manage transit buses if the proposed roundabout is approved.

Additionally, Miedema also proposed that Lillie Street be converted to a one-way street, with traffic permitted to travel north bound only between Victoria Avenue and Walnut Street.

Any additional traffic studies will be completed in 2019 to confirm if any other changes are required.

Miedema said the city's engineering division is proposing that the roundabout be included in the 2019 capital budget, as Victoria Avenue, between Edward Street and Lillie Street, is scheduled for paving.

Two public education sessions regarding the roundabouts will take place on Tuesday, January 15 at the Salvation Army Community Church on Victoria Avenue East and Wednesday January 16 at Mariner's Hall. Both sessions will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can find more information, provide feedback and comments by visiting the city website.