Thunder Bay turns off traffic lights at Victoria Ave., intersection to study traffic flow

The City of Thunder Bay is launching a month-long traffic study Tuesday in the area of a proposed south-side roundabout on Victoria Avenue.

The study will determine traffic control requirements at the Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street intersection, and/or the Victoria Avenue and Ford Street intersection, said Matthew Miedema, a project engineer with the city's engineering department.

It's "kind of honing in on some of the concerns that were received" online and through the open houses the city held to discuss the roundabout and its possible effects on traffic flow in the neighbourhood, he said.

Study looks at traffic volumes, speeds, pedestrian crossings

Data on traffic volumes, collisions, speeds, delays, congestion and pedestrian crossings will be collected.

Miedema said during the study period traffic on Victoria Avenue will be free flowing. However, the traffic signals at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street will be turned off, and stop signs will be installed at the north and south approaches on Lillie Street to help engineers get a better sense of how the roundabout might affect traffic patterns.

"Victoria Avenue and Lillie signals are not warranted for any vehicle volume perspective or collision history. They are being provided right now to maintain easy access for transit and other vehicles to get onto Victoria Avenue, so once we get rid of the lights we're going to see what kind of delay time its going to be for transit and other vehicles to get onto Victoria Avenue," said Miedema.

Part of the reasoning for the proposed roundabout was to provide "ease of access for transit vehicles to get onto Victoria Avenue, so this study will help reaffirm those numbers."

'Get a good handle' on delays for transit

"We did model predictions, but now you have real world conditions, so we'll remove the lights and get a good handle on what are the delays for transit to get out," said Miedema.

If at any time during the study it is determined that the signals at Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street are required, the signals can be reactivated, Miedema noted.

The traffic survey starts in the morning of February 26, and will continue for 30 days, with traffic signals expected to be reactivated on March 27.

Once the study is finished, the findings and recommendations to manage traffic and pedestrian activity in this area for the long-term, considering both safety and efficiency, will be presented to city council in May.