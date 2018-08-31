Rotary Club waits for new Salvation Army centre to relocate community garden

Officials at the Port Arthur Rotary Club say that the Field of Greens Community Garden located by the Salvation Army on Cumberland Street will be relocated after the completion of the new Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre in 2020.

Since 2009, Port Arthur Rotary Club has partnered with the Thunder Bay Salvation Army to help sponsor their Field of Dreams Community Garden.

However, according to the club president, Warren Philp, the garden was not in operation this summer due to the planned construction of the new Salvation Army centre.

"This summer ... we focused our attention on transplanting apple trees from the orchard to an alternative site managed by the Regional Food Distribution Association," Philp told CBC News, "and we are working with the Salvation Army to determine an exact location for the new field of greens ... as their construction project comes along."

The garden provides fresh vegetables and fruit to those in need.

"The field of greens began producing vegetables and fruit that was used in the kitchen of the men's hostel since 2010," Philip said.

He said they will determine the exact new location for the garden once the "specific design and construction" begins.

"We've already talked about a tentative location for it but it's premature to get specific about that," Philip said, "[and] certainly when those plans are known —​ I expect sometime in 2019 or maybe early 2020 —​ the community will learn about it."