Thunder Bay Museum lands items from estates of author Sheila Burnford, artist Susan Ross

A number of personal items from an author and an artist have found their way into the collection of the Thunder Bay Museum in northwestern Ontario.

The estates of Sheila Burnford, author of The Incredible Journey who was born in Scotland, and artist Susan Ross, an Order of Canada recipient known for her portraits of Indigenous people and individuals living in the Arctic region, both donated materials to the museum.

"They were looking for a permanent home for it, so they would know that it was preserved and taken care of well for generations," said Scott Bradley, executive director at the museum in northwestern Ontario.

"We did a lot of conversations with the family, because they had some concerns. Some of the stuff they don't want to see published or used for profit."

Both Burnford, who passed away in 1984, and Ross, who died in 2006, have ties to Port Author, Ont. The city was amalgamated with Fort William and Neebing and McIntyre townships to form Thunder Bay some 50 years ago.

Materials available to researchers

Bradley said the donations of materials came as a bit of a surprise, although the museum was told about the pending donations about a year ago.

They include artwork, correspondence, papers, newspaper clippings and personal papers.

Bradley said museum staff will now go through the donations and catalogue them before they are placed into the archives, where they will be available to researchers.

"They wanted this to be held in the public trust, and for the good of our institution and for the good of all of Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario."