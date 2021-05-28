Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Finding a lost wallet helped CBC Thunder Bay, Ont., journalist find story of intrepid cyclist

A lost wallet and a little digging on the internet helped a journalist with CBC in Thunder Bay, Ont., uncover a fun story about an Alberta family's bicycling trip.

Ron O'Neil cycled from Airdrie, Alta., to Thunder Bay to pick up a used car but lost his wallet en route

Cathy Alex · CBC News ·
Ron O’Neil of Airdrie, Alta., cycled to Thunder Bay, Ont., to pick up a used car. He lost his wallet in Thunder Bay, and it was found by a CBC reporter. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The CBC's Cathy Alex was running in her neighbourhood when she found a small leather billfold.

She was able to reunite the wallet with its owner, Ron O'Neil of Airdrie, Alta., but not before the story took a few turns and unexpected twists.

O'Neil had cycled to Thunder Bay to pick up a used car he had purchased. Two of his five children joined him for part of the cross-Canada cycling adventure.

Alex shared the full story on CBC's Superior Morning.

You can listen here.

11:15Cathy Alex: The Lost Wallet
A lost wallet and a little digging on the internet helped one of our CBC Thunder Bay colleagues find a fun story, with some unexpected connections. 11:15

 

