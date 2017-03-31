Thunder Bay Roller Derby League in search of new home

The Thunder Bay Roller Derby League (TBRDL) is worried about its future as it searches for yet another new practice space in the city.

The league has been practicing out of the old Western Grocers building on Harold Crescent for about the last three years.

However, about two weeks ago, the league was told they'd have to vacate the space by the end of July, said Tricia DePiero, director of training with the TBRDL, and president of the Thunder Bay Junior Roller Derby League (DePiero goes by the nickname "Yaneeda Trissue" while out on the track).

DePiero added her understanding is the building is being sold.

Now, the league is in need of an open space about 10,000 square feet in size, DePiero said.

"You need to imagine a hockey arena," she said. "We do our bouts at Delaney, and that gives us enough room for our track, enough room for the referee track, enough room for seating."

Cost concerns

Another consideration, DePiero said, is cost.

"Our league only has 30 members," she said. "We are self-funded, we're a not-for-profit organization, so in order for us to pay for a space, it comes out of our pockets."

The league does hold fundraisers, DePiero said, but that also has to help cover travel for out-of-town bouts.

DePiero said league members are willing to do some renovations to prepare a new space; they did a lot of work to get the Western Grocers building ready.

"When we first went into the warehouse, we were given one side of the building," she said. "There were no pillars, and we had to knock down walls, we had to clean out garbage, we had the floor levelled, we had to patch holes in the floor."

After a while, the league was moved to another space inside the building.

"Now we had pillars to deal with," she said, adding they obtained some padding which was put up to protect the skaters.

"We had to hang lights, we had to patch holes in the floor, we had to clean the floor," DePiero said.

Storage space needed

And all that means the league also has some equipment — lights, padding, and other items — that needs to be stored, too.

So, they're looking for affordable storage space where it can be kept during the search for a new home, DePiero said.

And while it may seem this forced move is coming at a good time, since the league's 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the league needs to find a new home sooner rather than later if players are to be ready to compete in 2021.

"I would love to have a space come September," DePiero said. "We recruit new members in September, and I have a 12-week training program that we put new skaters through."

"And then after the 12 weeks, we like to give them a couple months of attending regular league practices and scrimmaging before they get to be bout-ready."

League future in question

And with everything going on, DePiero is worried about the league's future.

It took the TBRDL seven years of searching to find the space in the Western Grocers building, DePiero said; prior to that, they practiced in the basement of the former Eaton's building, but going back there isn't likely an option, due to safety concerns.

"I'm kind of feeling defeated," she said. "It did take so long to find a space as good as [the Western Grocers building]."

"I don't know what we're going to do," DePiero said. "I feel like this may be the end of roller derby in Thunder Bay, and that absolutely breaks my heart."

Anyone with space can contact the league through its Facebook page or website.