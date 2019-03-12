Robert Zanette makes pitch for indoor turf facility
Developer wants city to kick in $1.4M for indoor turf facilty
A well-known developer has an interim solution to Thunder Bay's lack of indoor fields - but it will cost the city $1.4M.
Robert Zanette appeared before city council Monday night to pitch the idea of a public-private partnership, which would see Zanette renovate and expand an existing building, to accommodate up to four indoor fields.
The facility would then be used primarily for indoor soccer, but also include ultimate frisbee and touch football.
"We get four fields, we get up and running, the city, take your time," said Zanette, referring to the city's plan to build an indoor turf facility at Chapples Park. The city is currently looking at its options on how to build and operate its own facility.
"And hopefully it all comes to fruition, but it doesn't do anything for 2019, 2020."
Zanette said he would need $1.4M as the "social enterprise" he would consider this building to be, would not be able to carry nearly $3M in debt. He said the city would have to pay nearly half of the costs of renovating and expanding the former Barewood Furniture store on Fort William Road. He said the building would also require at least one dome structure, similar to the former Sports Dome or 'bubble' at Confederation College.
While council has made the indoor facility a priority, with Mayor Bill Mauro even dubbing the centre as a "legacy project" for council, the proposal from Zanette was met with some hesitation.
Coun. Cody Fraser asked about the ownership of the building, asking Zanette if giving him millions of dollars results in, "giving you a job."
Coun. Shelby Ch'ng asked what made his proposal different than a plan from Soccer Northwest to use a vacant warehouse at the former Northern Wood Preservers site, to which Zanette replied 'zoning.' That plan, after having preliminary approval from the city, was scuttled due to zoning issues.
Council voted to send Zanette's proposal to administration, which is compiling data on how to proceed with a different type of facility. Administration warned council that much of that report is already written, with little to no chance of Zanette's proposal being included in the report.
Zanette said he would be able to complete the work on the existing building, as well as prepare a foundation and the dome structures by this fall.
Representatives from the Lakehead Express soccer club, as well as Thunder Bay Minor Football, and other sports leagues including touch football and ultimate frisbee said they would support Zanette's venture.
Council asked if there was support from Soccer Northwest, the group that has worked with the city to see a new indoor turf facility, to which Zanette replied, that group has not come to the table.
A report from administration on how to proceed with the city's indoor turf facility is due within the next couple of weeks.
Clarifications
A previous version of this story said the City of Thunder Bay was asked to fund $2.7M to the project. The city has been asked to provide $1.4M of funding, with the project total cost coming in at $2.7M.
